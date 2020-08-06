IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, phoenixNAP, announced that NetActuate has joined its data center. With the new addition, phoenixNAP became the interconnectivity hub in Phoenix with the largest number of carriers in its Meet-Me-Room. NetActuate, which is present in over 30 enterprise-class carrier-neutral data centers, offers IP transit services with 1G, 10G, 40G, and 100G ports. With the deployment, etActuate expands its service potential and strengthens its presence in the region.

The company also stated that the Phoenix metropolitan area has seen an exponential increase in companies looking to expand their presence in the region. Ian McClarty, president at phoenixNAP said,