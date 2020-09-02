Phoenix, Arizona is a rapidly growing location for deployments and a popular disaster recovery location for nearby West Coast businesses. NetActuate announced that it has completed connectivity upgrades in their Phoenix, Arizona data center. Phoenix deployment provides direct access to major domestic and international connectivity points. NetActuate connects this datacenter with its global network.

Numerous connectivity options

According to the announcement, NetActuate’s Phoenix location features redundant electrical power and cooling, multi-factor security, and numerous connectivity options, including AWS Direct Connect. This facility offers services including colocation, virtual machines, bare metal, anycast delivery platform, IP Transit, and cloud connectivity.

Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect of NetActuate said,

“These upgrades ensure we can continue to meet the unprecedented demand we are seeing on networks across the United States from virtual learning and remote work. Ensuring the reliability and performance of our US infrastructure is essential as we continue to expand globally.”

