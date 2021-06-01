NetActuate announced the completion of its Dubai Data Center expansion. Technicians added infrastructure capacity for bare metal, colocation, and VMs. Low latency IP bandwidth was also increased to keep up with growing demand from NetActuate’s streaming, CDN, and SaaS customers.

Hub for international business

As the first carrier-neutral data center established in the Middle East, NetActuate’s Dubai location is a hub for international business. This enterprise-class facility features multi-factor security, redundant power and cooling, and direct connectivity to the UAE Internet Exchange (UAE-IX).

Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect of NetActuate said,

“The number of providers deploying and expanding globally with us has been growing steadily over the past couple of years. This expansion in Dubai will greatly increase the availability of infrastructure and network services for providers that need to reach end-users across the Middle East and Africa.”

NetActuate’s Dubai data center is certified compliant for ISO 27001, ISO 9001, OHSAS 18001, PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type 2, and SOC 2 Type 2. Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate’s anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose-built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate’s anycast platform is available from their Dubai location, as well as over 30 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.

See more Data Center News