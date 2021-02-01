NetActuate has recently completed a series of expansions and upgrades in their Dallas, Texas data center. With this expansion, the company aims to keep up with customer demand for high-capacity deployments.

This expansion increased the availability of VMs, bare metal, colocation, and optimized network services that reach Central United States end users. NetActuate’s Dallas data center is purpose-built for hyperscale, high-density deployments and directly connects to the Dallas Infomart via dark fiber.

Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect for NetActuate said,

“Many of our existing customers are rapidly expanding in their deployment size, especially those serving US end users. These expansions will enable us to more easily fulfill upgrades from current customers, as well as incoming requests for new services.”

Customers in this location can connect directly to leading cloud providers including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Digital Ocean, Bluejeans, HP Helion, and Softlayer.

Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate’s anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. NetActuate’s anycast platform is available from their Dallas location, as well as over 30 US and global locations.

