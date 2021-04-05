NetActuate announced the competition of the second expansion in their Los Angeles data center, one of their most popular deployment locations for customers further increasing network bandwidth and availability of infrastructure services including bare metal, VMs, and colocation.

Available over 30 US and global locations

This location is tethered via dark fiber to Coresite’s One Wilshire, one of the most densely interconnected data centers in the world. With this expansion, Network bandwidth has been dramatically increased, as well as the availability of VMs, bare metal dedicated servers, and colocation space.

Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect said,

“Demand for high bandwidth deployments in Los Angeles has grown rapidly from both existing and new customers. This is our second major expansion in Los Angeles in less than three years, the last one being in late 2019.”

Purpose-built to support high-density, high-scalability requirements, NetActuate’s Los Angeles location provides access to over 780 customers, including nearly 500 network, cloud, and IT service providers, as well as a variety of ISPs, enterprises, and digital content providers. Customers in this location will have a multitude of options for interconnection and benefit from native access to AWS Direct Connect, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute, Google Cloud Platform, and IBM Cloud Direct Link.

Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate’s anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose-built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate’s anycast platform is available from their Los Angeles location, as well as over 30 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.

