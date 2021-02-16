NetActuate has seen a steady increase in demand for bandwidth in the LATAM region from their customers after the deployment of their first South American point of presence in 2018. To meet this need, NetActuate just completed a connectivity upgrade in their São Paulo data center that will increase the availability of high bandwidth network services.

Strategic upgrades

To ensure the services and platforms that run on NetActuate’s global network and infrastructure continue to deliver low latency and high reliability, they have begun a series of strategic upgrades across their footprint.

Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect of NetActuate said,

“Demand for network services reaching the LATAM region has been steadily increasing since we first deployed here in 2018, with both new and existing customers requesting services from our São Paulo and Santiago locations. These connectivity upgrades will allow us to offer the high bandwidth services our customers are asking for.”

NetActuate’s São Paulo data center boasts low latency connectivity to the Bovespa stock exchange. Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate’s anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world.

