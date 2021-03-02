NetActuate upgraded Johannesburg Data Center to expand service availability to global providers over the past three years. NetActuate has been adding a growing number of global providers to their list of customers.

To help providers quickly and easily deploy services

To enable these providers to quickly deploy high bandwidth services at the edge in Africa, NetActuate recently completed an infrastructure expansion and connectivity upgrade in their Johannesburg data center.

Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect said,

“Every day, we are serving more providers who need a truly global footprint. These upgrades in our Johannesburg location ensure we will be ready to help providers quickly and easily deploy services reaching end users across Africa.”

NetActuate’s Johannesburg data center is strategically located in Ekurhuleni, a major trade and industry hub. Johannesburg is home to Africa’s largest stock exchange (JSE), as well as numerous multinational corporations.

In this facility, customers can benefit from direct access to NAPAfrica, the largest internet exchange on the African continent. Direct connectivity to Amazon, Google, and Microsoft Azure is also available from this location. NetActuate’s Johannesburg data center is certified compliant for PCI DSS, ISO 2700, ISO 9001.

See more Data Center News