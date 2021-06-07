Netberg, an open networking vendor, announced two new Aurora 715 and Aurora 615 models – high-performance 25/100G switches for future-proof Cloud, Enterprise, and Edge data centers. Both models utilize Innoviums’ Teralynx 5 silicon, bringing the most advanced combination of features and capabilities to the market. Netberg is a provider of advanced hardware solutions for data centers, telecoms, and enterprises worldwide.

For challenges in network infrastructure

The rapid growth of data center traffic brings new challenges to the networking infrastructure. Aurora 715 with 3.2T Innovium Teralynx switching silicon aims to answer these challenges. Up to 2x lower latency, most power-efficient design reducing carbon footprint, and unmatched telemetry&analytics are packed into a 1U box with breakthrough cost in its class.

Alex Ustyuzhanin, CEO of Netberg, said,

“We are constantly looking to improve our product range, and Innovium Teralynx-based switches are a perfect addendum. We have traditional switches, we have highly-programmable and SDN-oriented switches, and now we expand our offering with best-of-both-worlds systems and disruptive total cost of ownership (TCO) on top of it. Teralynx has the performance and flexibility combination like no one had before. With the full support of SONiC on these models, we expect more customers to move their network to SONiC.”

Critical data center requirements include real-time, actionable analytics, programmability for future-proof infrastructure, low latency, high power efficiency, and flexibility. Aurora 615 with 2.4T Innovium Teralynx switching silicon aims to answer these challenges. Up to 2x lower latency, most power-efficient design reducing carbon footprint, and unmatched telemetry&analytics are packed into a 1U box with breakthrough cost in its class.

The features are below:

Largest on-chip buffer in their class

Flashlight – breakthrough, actionable telemetry and analytics

Rich standards-based programmable forwarding pipeline

Revolutionary power optimization technology

Modern, standards-based, comprehensive & resilient software

Comprehensive Data Center features, including tunneling and QoS / Traffic Management and Very low latencies

The new models run SONiC, an open-source and modern network operating system (NOS). SONiC offers a full suite of network functionality, including BGP, QoS, and RDMA, with an impressive roadmap. Its stack has been hardened in production data centers of some of the largest cloud providers and continues to be hardened for data center deployments well beyond the hyperscalers.

