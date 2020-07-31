NetForChoice is extending its efforts in Cloud Computing, SaaS Solution, mail hosting, web hosting, data security, and disaster recovery with the release of its new SaaS accounting solution.

To handle all types of purchases

This new cloud solution enables customers to access accounting software to execute inventory and accounting operations without any constraint. The Busy hosting on the cloud is devised to handle all types of purchases and transactions of any firm from any location.

Sameer Yadav, CTO, NetForChoice said,

“Busy hosting on cloud is a flexible solution that lets enterprises done their financial and accounting work at any time conveniently. We also understand that remote working becomes part of most of the business. So it is important to maintain business continuity while working remotely. To help this requirement, our solution Busy cloud service comes into play.”

In addition, the Busy cloud hosting supports remote printing of invoices, ledger, and reports. All of the data will store in NetForChoice Tier 4 data center with complete security assurance in terms of Physical & Network security. The Scalability feature of Busy on Cloud hosting is another important aspect that enables organizations to scale up or down the computing resources according to the business fluctuation.

Main features, which the Busy Cloud has to proffer to its customers, are: