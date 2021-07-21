Netrality Data Centers acquired Indy Telcom Center, an innovative solutions provider for data storage and interconnected networks. The company will operate carrier hotels in six markets throughout the U.S., opening doors to new opportunities for interconnection and colocation for its customers.

An exceptional campus

With this acquisition, in Indianapolis, Netrality will own approximately 205,000 square feet, 11 buildings on a 9-acre campus. The campus features 13 metro network operators and 7 long-haul network operators, including Lumen, Crown Castle, Telia Carrier, Windstream, Zayo, and U.S. Signal. The current management team will remain in place.

Gerald M. Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Netrality Data Centers, said,

“Indy Telcom Center is an exceptional campus that expands our ability to provide interconnection and strategic colocation to businesses dependent on ultra-low latency data processing across the Midwest. We are pleased at the opportunity to expand our footprint further and accelerate business growth in the robust, network-rich region.”

Indy Telcom has access to the fiber crossroads of America, providing connectivity to Chicago, St. Louis, Columbus, Kansas City, and Pittsburgh.

