Netskope announced the expansion in India with three new data centers. India is one of the largest markets in terms of users and the amount of traffic handled by NewEdge. Netskope NewEdge is a carrier-grade security private cloud network that is reserved exclusively for Netskope customers.

Having multiple data centers in India is a key

Netskope NewEdge enables high-capacity, low latency cloud security applications and services to protect the organization’s data and applications. As a private cloud network, NewEdge optimizes connectivity with its resilient global architecture, mitigating the challenge of the public internet.

Joe DePalo, Senior VP of Platform Engineering at Netskope, said,

“Having multiple data centers in India is a key NewEdge differentiator. Cloud security providers without diverse, in-region coverage will often require users to traverse thousands of miles, incurring a significant latency tax, to reach the next closest data center which can make services delivered outside of India unusable. With NewEdge, we eliminate that concern for our customers.”

NewEdge infrastructure has benefits including extends and complements carrier networks, modern, real-time security architecture, innovative and intelligent design. The Netskope Security Cloud, delivered on NewEdge, provides visibility and real-time data and threat protection for cloud services, websites, and private apps.

Stay tuned for up-to-date Data Center News