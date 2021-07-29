NextDC announced a major milestone for its long-term strategy, a new data center site in Western Sydney. S4 Sydney is a significant long-term expansion opportunity and it aims to provide services to Hyperscale Cloud Providers in a new Availability Zone within the Sydney market.

Enterprise and Government customers

The company also stated that the S4 facility will also play a critical role in enabling Enterprise and Government customers to scale their critical infrastructure platforms. S4, located in Horsley Park, will be approximately 42 kilometers west of Sydney’s central business district and close to a major electricity substation as well as telecommunications, utilities, and public infrastructure and covers approximately 124,000 square meters.

S4 is expected to generate more than 500 new jobs during the development phase. Craig Scroggie, CEO and Managing Director of NextDC said,

“The demand for premium quality data center assets in digital gateway regions such as Sydney continues to reflect the growth trajectory of technology infrastructure over the next decade. NEXTDC looks forward to being able to offer our customers dual availability zone solutions across our existing S1 and S2 Macquarie Park and S3 Gore Hill metropolitan data centers as well as this new S4 hyperscale campus in Western Sydney.”

