NEXTDC announced the opening of its newest data center in Perth. The event celebrated the official opening of the facility, and the important role P2 will play in driving growth and opportunity in the WA digital economy.

A direct connection to NEXTDC’s P1 Data Center

Attended by an esteemed audience representing the WA technology, Enterprise and Government sectors, as well Chair Commissioner, Mr. Andrew Hammond, Parliamentary Secretary to the Premier, Mr. John Carey, and distinguished guests from the Premiers’ office, and City of Perth council members participated to the opening ceremony.

NEXTDC CEO Craig Scroggie commented,

“We are immensely proud of the hard work and innovative thinking that has gone into building P2, which is our first Tier IV data center in Perth, and we are thrilled to officially open the doors to WA customers. P2 is a critically important digital infrastructure investment for Perth, as it will help to support the extraordinary growth of data, and the reliance on the applications and digital platforms that drive our connected world”.

P2 Perth is a 20MW specialized hyper-scale cloud colocation facility located in the CBD and signifies an exciting opportunity in accelerating the local WA economy as a place to invest and do business. P2 will have a direct connection to NEXTDC’s P1 Perth data center in Malaga via NEXTDC’s Data Centre Interconnect (DCI) services. P2 establishes another point of connectivity in the CBD for organizations to connect to the region’s major public clouds.

The Minister for Innovation and ICT, the Hon. Dave Kelly MLA said,