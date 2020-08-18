The Australian-based data center provider NEXTDC announced the partnership with Ciena to deploy Ciena’s Data Centre Interconnect (DCI) platform. With this deployment, NEXTDC connects its data centers and provides cloud and computing services to support its customers across Australia.

NEXTDC delivers colocation solutions to corporate, government and ICT services organizations. According to the announcement, to support this deployment, IT solutions provider Over The Wire will simplify the management and integration of Ciena into NEXTDC. Ciena Professional Services will provide end-to-end network design and a customized delivery model to ensure rapid deployment while adhering to pandemic guidelines.

“Over the Wire is excited to work with NEXTDC on this project, helping to build a solution that is purpose-built to support the tremendous growth the market is seeing in cloud and connectivity solutions. As organizations continue to accelerate their journey to the cloud, it’s critical they have direct access to the infrastructure that NEXTDC continues to build, that will enable them to connect to the platforms and networks powering their business privately, reliably and securely.”

With Ciena’s Waveserver helps cloud, internet content and data center providers to scale bandwidth and support high-speed data transfer, virtual machine migration, and disaster recovery/backup between data centers, the company states. NEXTDC aims to meet rising cloud and connectivity demands and deliver superior customer experience through increased productivity and stronger performance by enhancing its network.

