Nokia announces a generational step in data center networking which includes a new OS and tools that provide the ability to adapt, automate, and scale. The new OS and tools allow developers to scale and adapt operations. The new Nokia Service Router Linux (SR Linux) NOS and Nokia Fabric Service Platform (FSP) were co-developed with leading global webscale companies, including Apple, who is deploying the technology at its data centers.

Nokia SR Linux and Nokia FSP

According to the announcement, Nokia SR Linux is the first fully modern microservices-based NOS, and the SR Linux NetOps development kit offers a complete and rich set of programming capabilities. With the gRPC (remote procedure call) and protobuf, it allows applications to be integrated easily. It also inherits Nokia’s battle-tested Internet protocols from the service router operating system.

Nokia FSP provides the set of tools which is needed to implement intent and policy-based operations. It was designed to build, deploy, and monitor the entire data center network. The technologies included in the FPS were only available to the largest cloud builders. Such as real-time state-correct virtual digital twin for validation and troubleshooting.