Nokia launched Nokia Edge Automation, a new solution that removes the complexity of managing multiple cloud-based data centers by automating the process from a single platform. Nokia’s fully automated edge cloud solution drives operational efficiencies by enabling Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to simultaneously control infrastructure across numerous geographic locations.

To manage data centers in numerous geographic locations

This includes remote site deployment, software updates, and maintenance. Automation is expected to save on CSP operating costs by approximately 30 percent. As operators move to cloud-based solutions, they face operational issues such as managing hundreds of independent cloud solutions deployed across multiple sites.

Stéphane Teral, the Chief Analyst at LightCounting Market Research, said,

“With 5G, operators are increasingly having to deploy thousands of edge cloud sites to process the high volumes of data required to support the millions of 5G enabled devices and systems running over the network. This can create significant network complexity that can be challenging for operators to manage. Nokia’s edge automation solution eliminates this complexity and provides simultaneous, controlled life-cycle management across the hardware and cloud stack, helping operators to manage and lower network OPEX ultimately.”

The Nokia Edge Automation tool simplifies this process’s management by enabling edge data planning integration, automated deployment, and mass software upgrades for any edge cloud infrastructure. It also manages the life cycle of edge site infrastructures and supports on-premises deployments for enterprise customers.

With the Nokia AirFrame Data Center Manager, a management system for optimizing and automating data center operations and resource utilization, the Nokia Edge Automation tool manages the life cycle of edge site infrastructures. Automation tools can be applied to multiple hardware and cloud stacks and provide open APIs for integration with existing operational tools.

See more Data Center News