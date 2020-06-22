Nokia announced two contracts with China-based webscale giants, Tencent and Baidu, for data center interconnect (DCI) network solutions. With these agreements, Tencent and Baidu will strengthen their already strong relationship with Nokia to build out their software-defined DCI infrastructure. Nokia will provide them with the dynamic, massive-scale optical bandwidth needed to support growing cloud operations in China and the US.

Expansion in China

Nokia’s DCI solutions, which are based on the Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Interconnect and powered by the Nokia Photonic Service Engine, enable operators in China to support edge cloud applications like Industry 4.0, AI, machine learning, and autonomous driving.

Markus Borchert, president of Nokia Greater China, said:

“We continue to expand our relationship with China’s webscale giants. Our leading DCI product portfolio and technology innovations in photonics and SDN controllers are key, as well as our strong R&D capabilities, globalized supply chain, and highly responsive service teams. These latest contracts with Baidu and Tencent consolidate our presence in the webscale market in China, which we are confident will continue to flourish in the coming years.”

With these contracts, Nokia’s webscale DCI solution is now present in 13 of China’s webscale providers.