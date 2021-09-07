Nokia and Infradata launched an integrated IP/optical data center interconnect solution for NorthC Datacenters (NorthC). The solution develops a single virtual data center that connects 10 NorthC data centers by combining high-performance 7750 Service Routers with high capacity 1830 Photonic Service Switches and network automation.

A single virtual data center

NorthC offers its customers fast, scalable, and reliable data center interconnection and cloud connectivity with the high-speed Region Connect Ring. Furthermore, NorthC customers can improve data center connectivity speed and reliability by offering Layer 2 IP/MPLS interconnection services between its data centers to meet their bandwidth, latency, and performance needs.

Mario Hangjas, Senior Director Information Technology for NorthC, said,

“Nokia and its partner Infradata have enabled us to implement the best solution for our Region Connect Ring. The digital transformation of the Netherlands economy and the growing role of regions means there is a growing demand for local data centers and high-speed, reliable connectivity between regions. The Region Connect Ring allows customers to directly access network and cloud services that are not available in their region.”

Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP) is a software-defined network automation solution that fully manages NorthC’s customer connections and data center interconnection. Therefore, NorthC can improve response times and service delivery times only takes hours.

Mohamed El Haddouchi, Group CTO of Infradata, said,

“We are proud to be an approved Nokia partner to offer our customers industry-leading IP, optical, data center, and network automation technology. Our partnership with Nokia means that we can offer data center, cloud, and interconnection providers a wider choice of innovative solutions and support services to meet their current and future needs. As an independent provider of advanced cloud networking and managed services to the Dutch market, we are pleased to add Nokia to our portfolio of best-of-breed solutions.”

