Regional data center company in the Netherlands, NorthC announced that it will connect its ten regional data centers via a high-speed fiber network: the Region Connect Ring. By combining individual data centers, the company aims to create a single virtual data center, in which data, applications, data connections, and other services are available to users in any of the company’s data centers. Region Connect Ring also marks the integration of the two data center companies NLDC and The Datacenter Group into NorthC Datacenters.

Region Connect Ring

NorthC’s Region Connect Ring offers the same level of flexibility and scalability for the infrastructure and bandwidth of the data connections. All the connections are fully managed by the company, thus response times are very short, it takes a few days to deliver a new connection. In the case of using multiple service ports, the time can be reduced to hours. The Region Connect Ring provides a maximum bandwidth of 10Gbit/s. Alexandra Schless, CEO, NorthC, said,

“The Region Connect Ring represents a major step for NorthC and signifies the start of the next phase in our growth strategy. The rapid digital transformation of the Dutch economy and the growing role of regions within this digital economy has led to a growing demand for local data centers. At the same time, there is increasing demand for data connectivity between regions in The Netherlands. The Region Connect Ring allows organizations to directly access the services of partners that are not available in their own region, including network and cloud providers. Additionally, the Region Connect Ring is the ideal solution for customers with multiple locations, who need fast, reliable and scalable connectivity to securely access data and applications from any of these locations. For instance, customers who use our data center in Rotterdam have access to both national and international carriers and cloud providers in the Amsterdam metro area.”

