Dutch regional colocation provider, NorthC announced that it has signed an agreement pursuant to which the company will acquire IP Exchange. With the acquisition, NorthC will also be the owner of two data centers in Nuremberg and Munich with 14,000m2, over 7 MW of power capacity with expansion opportunities. The facilities are connected via a redundant backbone network.

Bavarian region

The acquisition allows NorthC Group to expand into the German market and build on its platform of regional data centers outside of the Netherlands. IPX has a strong position in the Bavarian region, providing colocation services, connectivity, and managed services to customers.

NorthC’s proximity to clients and customer-centric approach has been an important differentiator and is fundamental to long-term customer relationships. The transaction also allows the company with a platform to create a leading regional network in Germany. Alexandra Schless, CEO of NorthC said,

“The acquisition of IPX is a key milestone in NorthC Group’s expansion strategy. We are pleased to welcome the IPX team into our organization. We believe that a platform of regional data centers on a wider geographical scope provides our customers the ability to optimize their redundant infrastructure and benefit from regional ecosystems. The acquisition also allows NorthC to build on the managed services platform that IPX has been operating. Synergies between the two companies will benefit both the combined company as well as our customers.”

