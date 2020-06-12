Northern Data AG announced the expansion of its new HPC data center in Texas in 2021. Additionally, a further expansion to 3.6 GW is planned by 2023 at the latest. Japanese SBI Group is one of the customers of the company.

According to the announcement, the wholly-owned Northern Data subsidiary Whinstone US operates the world’s largest data center for HPC applications using an innovative cooling system and a self-developed artificial intelligence (AI) capable of covering an area of 40 hectares.

The largest HPC data center in the USA

Aroosh Thillainathan, CEO of Northern Data AG, said,

“We are very proud to have successfully started up our data center in the second quarter. We are currently ramping up our capacity as planned and build up in stages to now reach a capacity of one gigawatt by the end of the current year.”

The company evolved from the merger of German Northern Bitcoin AG and American Whinstone US. In addition to serving internationally, in Texas, Northern Data has the largest HPC data center in the USA. Meanwhile, it is one of the world’s largest dedicated HPC facilities.

Carson Smith, CEO of SBI Crypto, said,