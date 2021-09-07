Data center company providing purpose-built data center facilities, Novva Data Centers announces that the company has acquired a 37-acre campus, and 190k Square foot of data center and supporting facilities, featuring a Tier 3+ data center and industrial building, in Colorado. The company also secured an anchor tenant in conjunction with the acquisition.

Expand to 30MW

The acquisition involves a data center with a 6 MW designed capacity which will be expanding the campus to 30MW, with an additional 250,000 square feet with a $200 million investment. Colorado Springs, currently undergoing a large shift away from coal towards solar energy, offers reliable and inexpensive power.

Novva also stated that in the facility, fiber and internet are similar to a Tier 1 location and the company plans to shift to 100% renewable energy, and waterless cooling. The company is currently building the largest data center campus in Utah, to be opened in September of 2021. Wes Swenson, CEO of Novva Data Centers said,

“We are really excited to move into the Colorado market. Our mission at Novva is to serve the Western United States, providing purpose built designs, high capacity data center services to the area and our customers. This facility will be a great addition to our portfolio and we look forward to further growth in these markets.”

