Comcast Business has announced that Novva Data Centers has selected Comcast Business to provide dual 100G fiber routes using fully diverse pathways to its West Jordan facility, as well as a 40G Ethernet Dedicated Internet (EDI) connection. Novva Data Centers is a data center provider offering wholesale and multi-tenant colocation infrastructure services.

Fast and reliable connectivity

The Comcast Business technology will help Novva power its data center with a fully redundant path fiber-based backbone for fast, reliable connectivity to the Comcast Business network for its customers.

Theresa A. Foxley, president and CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Utah., said,

“The collaboration between Novva and Comcast Business is indicative of the robust infrastructure and technological innovation that Utah can offer. Our state has much to offer the data center industry, as well as companies that need a high-performance presence in the computing cloud.”

Set to open in May 2021, Novva Data Center’s West Jordan data center needed a trusted industry partner to help the company provide fast and reliable connections while it grows its data footprint. Comcast Business’ services will help Novva with improved latency and speeds, as well as the peace of mind that comes with redundancy.

The company has already engineered more sustainable facilities that can function without water year-round and use solar energy. In addition, Novva Data Centers plans to shift to a fully automated model and build artificial intelligence functions into their management software to monitor cooling equipment, generators, power spikes, security and more.

