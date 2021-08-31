Novva Data Centers announced the acquisition of a 37-acre campus and 190k Square feet of data center and supporting facilities, featuring a Tier 3+ data center and industrial building in Colorado Springs, Colorado. With this acquisition, the campus will reach 30MW with 250,000 square feet.

Reliable and inexpensive power

Colorado Springs offers reliable and inexpensive power and is currently shifting away from coal to solar energy. Novva plans to shift to 100% renewable energy and waterless cooling at the site.

Wes Swenson, CEO of Novva Data Centers, talked about the acquisition, saying,

“We are excited to move into the Colorado market. Our mission at Novva is to serve the Western United States, providing purpose-built designs, high capacity data center services to the area and our customers. This facility will be a great addition to our portfolio, and we look forward to further growth in these markets.”

Novva Data Centers’ premiere Utah campus and global headquarters are currently under construction and will be the largest. Located in Salt Lake City and boasting 1.5 million square feet of built data center space and 180MW capacity, the facility will serve an extensive array of customers and support large capacity deployments.

