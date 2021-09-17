The art data center company Novva Data Centers opened its flagship facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. The 100-acre campus will open with 330,000 square feet of data center space and span 1.5 million square feet once complete. The opening of Novva Data Center’s Utah Campus will be celebrated with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony and reception on September 21st from 5 to 8 pm.

Scandinavian Asian minimalist design with waterless cooling system

Novva’s 180MW campus features state-of-the-art technology with customizable data center suites to support workloads from 250kW to 30MW. The campus uses a waterless cooling system, combining surrounding air, heat exchange coils, and refrigerant for warm periods to keep the data center cool. WIRE, a robot dog, will greet patrons by name and ensure they are registered for entry.

Wes Swenson, CEO of Novva Data Centers, said,

“We are thrilled for clients, industry leaders, and friends to see the fruits of our labor, showcasing the beauty that our home in Utah has to offer. Between Utah’s five national parks, mountains, powder skiing, the campus’ unbelievable surroundings, and amenities, we’re confident people will enjoy visiting. Respect for everyone is paramount at Novva. We want people to feel like royalty when they visit. I’m lucky because I have a team of people who share the same passion as I do. We’re confident people’s experience at this new data center will show people who we are and what we’re all about.”

In addition to its Scandinavian Asian minimalist design, a digital drone equipped with 4K live video, infrared, and night vision can detect cars, human heat signatures, air leaks, and temperature anomalies at the campus and building.

