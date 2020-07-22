Novva announced the launched Located in West Jordan, Utah, the campus will be the state’s largest purpose-built multi-tenant campus for enterprise clients. According to the announcement, Novva will invest over $1 billion in the next several years, spanning four phases, totaling over 1.5 million square feet of data center space.

Low cost power, low disaster risk

The first phase that has been started, consists of a substation, a 300,000 square foot Data Center Hall, and an additional 80,000 square feet for Novva headquarters. The data center will be available for client deployments in early 2021. Novva is targeting proximate and non-proximate clients, primarily competing with Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Oregon.

Wes Swenson, founder and CEO of Novva talked about the new data center, saying,