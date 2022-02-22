NTT Communications announced that the company is developing robots to eliminate human labor in data centers. While hundreds of new data centers are joining the digital world each year, companies are looking for new ways to increase their capacities while reducing maintenance costs. Shortage of trained staff is also an issue for these companies. NTT is preparing to introduce robots to solve these issues.

Alternative to human work

Robots will use face recognition to check visitor information and guide them to their destination

Robots will be able to check pre-registered visitor information with face recognition technology and guide the visitor to the destination. It also allows users to inspect the facility from a distance by using the robots’ camera.

Robots will be able to handle various tasks, including the reception of the office, attending to the customer, detecting of quality of the product, safeguarding, cleaning, etc. NTT will allocate robots to facility detecting, reception, and attendance, observation as an alternative to human work. Yusuke Imaeda, Data Center Engineer of NTT Communications said,

« However, the cost of the data center is very high, and most of it is labor cost. In this situation, relying too much on human resources will prevent providing good data center service. As the number of data centers continues to increase, robots are being introduced to improve efficiency to provide safe and secure service to customers. For example, one out of six or ten operators manage and support a data center by operating a robot in a data center in London from Tokyo office. After that, as it gradually penetrates, we would like to proceed with the project in order to approach the ideal of complete unmanned movement in which robots can make an autonomous judgment. »