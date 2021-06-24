NTT unveiled its plans to develop new data centers at its campuses in Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, and Bonn. According to the announcement, the company is adding more than 30,000 square meters to expand its footprint in the country by more than 40%. The company also stated that it is an important location for the global data center market which allows connections to Eastern and Western Europe, the Nordics, and the Middle East.

New expansions

The company started construction for a new building at Frankfurt 1 Data Center site. The new facility will provide a maximum IT load of 7.3 MW and it is expected to be open in 2022’s second quarter. The company is also opening two new buildings in 2021 at Frankfurt 4 Data Center, each will provide a maximum IT load of 6 MW, and when fully built 12 MW.

The company is also expanding its Berlin 1 Data Center location, which is expected to be operational this summer. It will deliver an additional 5 MW of IT load. A new location at Berlin 2 Data Center is also under construction and it will provide a 24 MW IT load across two buildings. Both facilities are planned to be open in Q1 of 2022.

NTT opened a facility at Munich 2 Data Center location. The data center now has 6,200 square meters of IT space across both facilities and 9.2 MW of critical IT load. It also became a DE-CIX enabled site and is connected to the DE-CIX interconnection ecosystem. The company announced the new construction of a build to suit data center in Bonn, which will deliver a 4.8 MW IT load. Florian Winkler, CEO of NTT Global Data Centers EMEA said,

“As we navigate the new normal, with many organizations adopting a hybrid working model and our digital habits changing, the role of the data center will continue to increase. We’re proud to support the foundation of the digital future in Germany.”

See more Data Center News