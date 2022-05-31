Global technology services provider, NTT announced its expansion plans with a new data center in Madrid, Spain. Tier 3-compliant colocation data center is located on NTT’s Európolis Business and Technology Park site, which is 20 kilometers away from Madrid. The facility will provide 3,600 m2 of IT space and a maximum IT capacity of 6.3 MW when it is fully built.

At the new site, the cooling concept of the data center was adapted to Spain’s warm climate. Air-cooled chillers and higher cooling water temperatures reduce power consumption and ensure the efficient operation of the facility. the first major client installation in the Madrid data center will be powered entirely by renewable energy.

NTT’s proprietary Global Data Center Interconnect network structure enables easy and fast implementation of high-performance private connections to internet nodes such as ESpanix, NetIX, and DE-CIX, as well as cloud providers such as AWS, Google, Microsoft, and others. Through Lyntia’s fiber network, connections exist to 2,694 cities in Spain, to interconnects in France and Portugal, and to major submarine cables. Florian Winkler, Chief Executive Officer of NTT Ltd.’s Global Data Centers division in EMEA said,

« The demand for data center capacity in Spain has grown strongly in recent years. Madrid is the largest data center hub in Spain and a European gateway to the world, and our investment in the region is another milestone on our global roadmap as we continue to expand our presence across the continent to meet the coverage, capacity, and connectivity needs of our clients. »