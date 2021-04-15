NTT announced that its Global Data Centers Americas division has opened a new 16MW Silicon Valley Data Center (SV1) as a part of a larger growth plan within North America. This marks NTT’s sixth U.S. data center campus and third data center opening this year, following February’s grand opening of new campuses in Chicago, Illinois, and Hillsboro, Oregon. NTT’s Ashburn, Virginia campus continues to expand as well with VA5 opening this year.

Earthquake resiliency

SV1 is designed with earthquake protection in mind. The data center construction utilizes the most advanced base isolation system, proven to reduce shocks from major earthquakes. With this system, the structure undergoes 60% less motion than a non-isolated, fixed building. SV1 is NTT’s first data center in the U.S. to feature this seismic isolation design.

Executive Vice President for NTT’s Global Data Centers division, Ryuichi Matsuo said,

“The Silicon Valley SV1 Data Center reinforces our investment in the U.S. data center market and commitment to growth for our clients. With NTT’s flexible, scalable, secure infrastructure and full-stack services, SV1 will accommodate the needs of a variety of clients, helping them achieve their business objectives. Clients today are looking for a growing, worldwide data center provider, and this adds one more to NTT’s global data center portfolio that spans more than 20 countries and regions, including our five other U.S. campuses.”

The four-story data center features 64,000 sq. ft. of data floor space with customizable high-density vaults to support the demands of organizations of all sizes. Multiple Meet-Me-Rooms allow for network diversity and resiliency, and NTT’s dedicated on-site substation will help reduce potential downtime.

“All providers in the Santa Clara region build data centers to withstand earthquakes, but t base isolation design goes a step further. Not only does it protect the physical four-story building, but it also protects the mission-critical IT equipment and infrastructure inside the building from strong earthquakes” according to the VP of Construction and Design for the Global Data Centers Americas division of NTT, Brittany Miller.

