IT infrastructure and services company, NTT announced the purchase of land in Prince William County, Gainesville, Virginia, from Lerner Enterprises, one of Washington D.C.’s largest private developers for over seventy years. The company will build a new, large-scale data center campus with a planned 336MW of data center capacity. With the new addition, the company will extend its presence in Northern Virginia.

336 MW of data center capacity

The new facility is a part of global expansion for NTT, including plans to increase data center operations to more than 1,000 MW in over 20 countries and regions before 2023. The 103-acre campus will be built off John Marshall Highway in Prince William County. The two-story facility will be operational in the second quarter of 2024 and it will be the company’s largest single campus in North America.

The initial design plans include four large-scale buildings offering 336 MW and over two million square feet of data center space. The facility will also offer dedicated self-contained areas designed for large-footprint deployments to support hyper-scale clients. Masaaki Moribayashi, President and Board Director of NTT said,

« The purchase of land in Prince William County is part of a diversified strategy as we look to expand into new and important areas of growth. The development of our new campus in Virginia will be one of 14 ongoing projects taking place across the globe. By 2025, it is estimated that 95% of new digital workloads will be deployed on cloud-native platforms, up from 30% in 2021. As a result, the demand for data centers to support this shift has never been higher. As one of the largest data center providers in the world, NTT is well placed to support this reliance, and we’re focused on supporting our customers as their needs continue to change. »