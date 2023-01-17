A filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows that NTT is planning on beginning new construction in Texas.

According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, NTT Global Centers of America is planning on starting the construction of a new data center in Texas in March. The filing shows that the 230,000 square feet facility will be named TX3 Data Center and is expected to be completed in April of 2023.

The construction of 230,000 square foot facility consists of a data center, a two-story office, and a loading dock located on the ground floor. NTT is investing $110 million in the project and it is expected to begin in March 2023. The fund says that the project is privately funded, on private land for private use.

According to the documents, TX3 Data Center will be located at 400 West Cesar Chavez Street suite 500 Garland, Dallas, Texas. According to online news sources, the address is not in Dallas, instead, it is in Austing and there is Fabless global tech company, Silicon Labs’ office on the property. The company didn’t make the official announcement of the new facility yet but it is expected to happen soon.