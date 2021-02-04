The demand for data storage and managed hosting services is expected to grow exponentially across Malaysia. Global technology services company NTT announced its fifth data center in Malaysia to support the growing digital economy in the region.

Targeting hyperscalers and high-end enterprises

Located within NTT Cyberjaya Campus, the new data center known as Cyberjaya 5 (CBJ5) with 107,000 square feet is designed to meet the requirements of hyperscalers and high-end enterprises. CBJ5 has 6.5MW of critical IT load and it boasts a Tier IV ready, compact and modular design, to provide clients with flexible and scalable power, and cooling solutions of up to 15kW/rack.

Hiroshi Oka, Ambassador of Japan to Malaysia, said,

“NTT in Malaysia has been successfully operating the Cyberjaya campus data center for over 24 years. Its expansion and growth are testimonies of Malaysia’s success in becoming the regional data center hub in ASEAN. I believe the launch of CBJ5 is timely and it will certainly attract more international investors and enterprises to Malaysia as a business and economic hub due to its strong digitalization efforts and strategic location within Southeast Asia. This will be instrumental in making Malaysia the ‘Heart of Digital ASEAN’ by 2025 as outlined by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).”

Besides its compact and modular design, CBJ5 has a cooling wall system that offers optimum power efficiency and a cost-effective cooling system to support high-density hyperscalers as well as heavy corporate users in Malaysia.

The data center footprint expansion in Malaysia is part of the ongoing growth strategy by NTT’s Global Data Centers division. NTT operates the third-largest data center platform in the world across 20 countries and regions.

