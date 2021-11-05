Global technology and business solutions provider, NTT announced its strategic framework to drive sustainability. The company aims to achieve net-zero emissions across its operations by 2030 and its value chain by 2040. NTT also announced that it will power its Global Data Center Division with 100% renewable energy by 2030. It includes almost 600,000 square meters across 20 countries and regions.

Race to Zero campaign

The company also announced that it has joined the United Nation’s Race to Zero campaign. The announcement was made shortly after the company joined the Business Ambition Pledge for 1.5°C and committed to the Science Based Targets initiative. These organizations help businesses to limit global warming to 1.5°C and avoid the worst effects of climate change. NTT is focused on accelerating sustainable and transformational change across three pillars:

Connected Planet:

Develop new and expand on existing partnerships to scale technology solutions focused on the protection and regeneration of biodiversity and ecosystems on every continent it operates in support of a more positive future by 2025

Incorporate circular economy and regenerative design principles working in partnership across its operations, supply chain and client solutions by 2026

Engage 50% of its employees in conservation and regenerative initiatives in their local communities in support of the UN SDGs and the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration by 2025

Connected Economy:

Grow its portfolio of smart solutions to support its clients and partners in decreasing 200m tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2026

Establish a Sustainability Innovation Fund, review board and mentorship program to incubate ideas and scale the impact of climate tech and sustainable solutions and in support of the UN SDGs

Connected Communities:

Ensure that more than 50% of its workforce will belong to one or more of the diversity categories of gender, race, sexual orientation, socio-economic background and disability. To further reinforce this commitment, NTT will double the diversity of its executive leadership team with an emphasis on female representation by 2025

Provide 5 million young people and children from underprivileged areas across the world with digital access and education to reduce inequality and build critical skills and opportunities for a connected future by 2030

Enable and empower its employees to contribute 1 million hours of volunteering to support the initiatives forming the three interconnected pillars and in support of the UN SDGs by 2025

Abhijit Dubey, Global Chief Executive Officer of NTT said,

“As one of the largest technology companies in the world, we have an obligation to make the world a more sustainable place. Employees, customers and partners are demanding that companies become more purpose-led. This is core to our NTT heritage, and I am incredibly proud to be announcing our commitment to reach net zero emissions and broader strategic sustainability goals. This is a significant step for us, which will see NTT using technology not only to help the world become more sustainable, but also to be connected long into the future. We will continue making investments in technology, people and programs to achieve these goals.”

See more Data Center News