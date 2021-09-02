NTT’s Global Data Centers division continues to expand its global data center footprint by 20% to build a connected future that will benefit enterprise and hyperscale clients worldwide. NTT operates data centers across Europe, North America, Africa, and Asia, including a major presence in India.

Last year, in America, the company opened three data center campuses in Hillsboro, OR, Santa Clara, CA, and Chicago, IL, in addition to expansion in Ashburn, VA. NTT’s 47-acre (approx. 190,000m2) Hillsboro campus features five data centers with 126MW of planned IT load and Subsea Connect, a trans-pacific network connectivity service that provides connectivity between Hillsboro, Oregon, and Tokyo, Japan.

“The pandemic has dramatically changed our way of life. People’s quality of life now fundamentally depends on this infrastructure. In the next 18 months, NTT plans to increase data center operations by 20% to a total of over 600,000m2 of floor space in over 20 countries and regions. In addition, NTT will globally expand approximately 30 connection points of GDCI service in our data centers to optimize the enterprise hybrid cloud environment over NTT’s data centers and network services. With the completion of new data centers, expanded campuses, and high capacity networks such as the MIST submarine cable, we are building a connected future that will benefit NTT’s clients around the world.”

In the EMEA region, NTT opened new data center buildings in Amsterdam in the Netherlands and Munich and Frankfurt in Germany last year. Over the next two years, NTT will increase its available IT load in EMEA by over 40% as it builds 13 new data center buildings across nine markets in six countries to deliver an added 115MW of IT load across 50,000m2.

In the APAC region, Jakarta 3 in Indonesia will launch 15MW at Bekasi, approximately 30km from Central Jakarta, by the end of this year. In India, with Mumbai 8 going live soon, the Chandivali campus, India’s first operational hyperscale data center park, will reach 85MW of IT load.

Furthermore, NTT is building a “MIST” large-capacity submarine cable connecting Singapore, Malaysia, and India (Mumbai and Chennai). The MIST cable system that will have a total length of 11,000km will be completed in mid-2023.

