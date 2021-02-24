Global technology services provider NTT opened two new 36-megawatt (MW) data centers in Chicago, IL, and Hillsboro, OR. The new Chicago and Hillsboro data centers will be unveiled during a virtual launch event on 25 February at 2:00 p.m. EST.

Details about two data centers

Both Hillsboro and Chicago are the first data centers to open at the two new campus locations with plans to expand the Chicago campus to 72MW and the Hillsboro campus to 126MW. The 36MW Chicago data center sits on a 19-acre campus just 25 minutes from the O’Hare International Airport. When fully completed, the campus will feature two data centers providing 72MW of critical IT load.

NTT Ltd.’s CEO for the Global Data Centers division in the Americas, Doug Adams said,

“2021 is going to be a year like no other for our division and opening these two new data centers is just the beginning. Not only will we continue to expand both the Hillsboro and Chicago campuses, but we’re also looking forward to our new Silicon Valley campus, expansion in Ashburn, as well as breaking ground in Phoenix. These efforts underline our commitment to put our clients at the center and bring data center services to key data center markets across the Americas.”

The 36 MW Hillsboro data center is situated on a 47-acre campus at the heart of the Pacific Northwest technology hub and offers organizations the ability to meet sustainability goals with optional carbon-neutral IT and 100% renewable energy options.

