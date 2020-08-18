NTT’s Global Data Centers division announced that new facilities will be added to its worldwide co-location data center platform across key markets. According to the announcement, Global Data Centers division will soon launch new data center capability in India, the UK, Japan, USA, Germany, Malaysia, and Indonesia. The company also stated that these new data centers will provide more than 400 MW of IT load. The company also has plans for next year to develop new data centers in Johannesburg, Silicon Valley, Madrid, and Phoenix, and building additional capacity in Mumbai, London, Vienna, Zurich, Berlin, and Frankfurt.

Mumbai, India – NTT Ltd. will go live with its new Mumbai 7 Data Center by Q3 2020 in its Chandivali campus. The Mumbai 7 Data Center will offer 25 MW of IT load. The Mumbai 7 Data Center will be the third data center in the Chandivali campus, totaling 61 MW of IT load, and is well connected by fiber from all four sides. Also, this data center is a quick 15-minute drive from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport of Mumbai.

London, UK – NTT Ltd.’s new London 1 Data Center is scheduled to open during Q3 2020. The London 1 Data Center is capable of 64 MW at full buildout, with 8 MW available at the facility’s opening. This facility will interconnect with NTT Ltd.’s five existing data centers around London to deliver over 100MW of IT load when fully completed. The London 1 Data Center is in Dagenham, east London, close to London’s Docklands, which is the UK’s Internet hub and backbone for global connectivity, which facilitates the majority of the London Internet Exchanges (LINX’s).

Tokyo, Japan – For NTT Ltd.’s data center coverage in Japan, NTT Communications will complete a new data center that will be operational in Q3 2020.

Hillsboro, Oregon, USA – NTT Ltd. is pre-leasing space now at its first data center campus in Hillsboro, Oregon. In Q3 2020, the first 6 MW at the Hillsboro 1 Data Center is coming online as part of an existing building that is being repurposed to the highest-level data center. NTT Ltd.’s 47-acre Hillsboro campus will eventually hold five data centers totaling 144 MW and will be directly connected to the ultra-high count fiber ring which serves as a cross-connect for several transpacific submarine cables that reduce latency between the U.S. and high-growth Asian markets.

Ashburn, Virginia, USA – In Ashburn, Virginia, the largest and most sought-after data center market in the world, NTT Ltd. is constructing its fifth data center. The two-story Ashburn 5 Data Center will offer 32 MW, with 8 MW ready in Q3 2020. This will bring NTT Ltd.’s total Ashburn footprint to 108 MW over its five buildings. Three of those buildings are on NTT Ltd.’s fenced, secure, 78-acre Ashburn campus, which has room for four more buildings.

Munich, Germany – NTT Ltd. has completed the shell of its second building within the Munich 2 Data Center campus. The new building is scheduled to go online in Q4 2020, and once completed the campus will provide 14 MW of IT load for clients. The Munich area is the economical and digital hub of Southern Germany. The Munich 2 Data Center also hosts a Technology Experience Lab and is part of the scalable network and connectivity ecosystem of NTT.

Cyberjaya, Malaysia – NTT Ltd. is constructing its fifth data center at its Cyberjaya campus, which is 30 km away from the center of Kuala Lumpur. The new Cyberjaya 5 Data Center with 5.6 MW of critical IT load will come online in Q4 2020 and is designed to meet the requirements of hyperscalers and high-end enterprises.

Chicago, Illinois, USA – NTT Ltd. is pre-leasing now for the new Chicago data center campus located on a 19-acre site. A pair of two-story 36 MW buildings will total 72 MW of scalable critical IT load at full buildout. The first building, the Chicago 1 Data Center, will bring 6 MW online in Q1 2021.