Hybrid multi-cloud computing company, Nutanix and data center colocation and interconnection services provider, Cyxtera announced their partnership to launch the first Nutanix Federal Innovation Lab, powered by Cyxtera’s digital exchange and Enterprise Bare Metal. Located in a Cyxtera data center in Northern Virginia, Federal Innovation Lab provides U.S. Federal customers and industry partners with an environment to build proofs of concept and test mission-critical applications using the on-demand infrastructure.

Complex government workload requirements

The Federal Innovation Lab is developed and deployed in collaboration with Intel and other technology solution providers. It also provides an ecosystem of seamless, dynamic, on-demand capabilities ready to help support testing of the most demanding workload requirements, at scale. It is also a dedicated space focused on translating technology innovation into proofs of concept to simplify and automate U.S. government agency IT environments.

The Innovation Lab’s environment runs on the Nutanix Cloud Platform. The Nutanix Cloud Platform simplifies day-to-day management of a government agency’s IT environment. Chip George, VP Public Sector at Nutanix said,

“The Nutanix Federal Innovation Lab is first-of-its-kind and allows our partners to come together immediately in a large, persistent Nutanix environment to quickly create IT results for Federal customers exploring our capabilities. This helps remove many of the obstacles involved in standing up real life IT workload tests so U.S. Government customers can confirm their acquisition needs and meet mission and operations objectives more efficiently.”

