Electrical connection and protection solutions provider, nVent Electric, announced a strategic agreement with the modular, scalable data center liquid cooling technologies provider, CoolIT Systems. By integrating CoolIT’s products, and nVent HOFFMAN and SCHROFF brands, the duo will provide complete and reliable high-density liquid-cooled enclosure protection solutions. Both parties remain independently owned and operated.

Rack-level liquid cooling

The two companies will provide complete high-density liquid cooling solutions for data center, hyper-scale, and edge computing applications. Patrick McGinn, Executive Vice President of Business Operations, CoolIT Systems, said,

“Liquid cooling has become the new standard for scalable, energy-efficient data center deployments. This commercial partnership with nVent positions CoolIT to better serve the data center industry with deep combined knowledge and the ability to provide comprehensive designs, solutions and services to our customers.”

