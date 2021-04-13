NVIDIA announced NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU, its next-generation data processing unit, to deliver powerful software-defined networking, storage and cybersecurity acceleration capabilities available for data centers.

The first DPU built for AI and accelerated computing

The first DPU built for AI and accelerated computing, BlueField-3 lets every enterprise deliver applications at any scale with industry-leading performance and data center security. It is optimized for multi-tenant, cloud-native environments, offering software-defined, hardware-accelerated networking, storage, security and management services at data-center scale.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said,

“Modern hyperscale clouds are driving a fundamental new architecture for data centers. A new type of processor, designed to process data center infrastructure software, is needed to offload and accelerate the tremendous compute load of virtualization, networking, storage, security and other cloud-native AI services. The time for BlueField DPU has come.”

One BlueField-3 DPU delivers the equivalent data center services of up to 300 CPU cores, freeing up valuable CPU cycles to run business-critical applications. BlueField-3 DPUs transform traditional infrastructure into “zero-trust” environments by offloading and isolating data center infrastructure from business applications. This secures enterprises from cloud to core to edge while increasing efficiency and performance.

BlueField-3 is also the first DPU to support fifth-generation PCIe and offer time-synchronized data center acceleration. Besides, it takes advantage of NVIDIA DOCA, the data-center-on-a-chip architecture that gives developers a complete, open software platform for building software-defined, hardware-accelerated networking, storage, security and management applications running on BlueField DPUs.

BlueField-3 is fully backward-compatible with BlueField-2, which provides unparalleled performance for offloading, accelerating and isolating data center workloads. BlueField-2 is generally available with dual 100Gb/s Ethernet or InfiniBand network ports and up to eight Arm cores.

