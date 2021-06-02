NVIDIA launched dozens of new servers certified to run NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, marking a rapid expansion of the NVIDIA-Certified Systems program, which has grown to include more than 50 systems from the world’s leading manufacturers at Computex.

Wide range of NVIDIA-certified systems

NVIDIA-Certified Systems is growing with the participation of Advantech, Altos, ASRock Rack, ASUS, Dell Technologies, GIGABYTE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo, QCT, Supermicro and others. The growing roster of NVIDIA-Certified Systems includes some of the highest-volume x86 servers used in mainstream data centers.

Manuvir Das, head of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA, said,

“Enterprises across every industry need to support their innovative work in AI on traditional data center infrastructure. The open, growing ecosystem of NVIDIA-Certified Systems provides unprecedented customer choice in servers validated by NVIDIA to power world-class AI.”

NVIDIA-Certified Systems undergo rigorous testing and adhere to NVIDIA’s design best practices for performance, security, and scalability. Available at a wide range of price and performance levels, the systems feature NVIDIA A100, A40, A30, or A10 Tensor Core GPUs as well as NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPUs or NVIDIA ConnectX-6 adapters.

For advanced AI training and cloud computing services, Dell Technologies, HPE, Nettrix and Supermicro are the latest to offer newly certified servers based on the NVIDIA HGX accelerated computing platform. These provide leading AI performance with four or eight NVIDIA A100 GPUs, NVIDIA NVLink GPU interconnects, NVIDIA InfiniBand networking, and NVIDIA’s AI and HPC software stack.

Boosting security with BlueField-2 DPUs

By offloading tasks from the CPU, a single BlueField-2 DPU can provide the same data center services that could require up to 125 CPU cores, freeing up server CPU cycles to run a broad range of business-critical applications.

BlueField-2 DPUs are broadly supported by software infrastructure leaders, including RedHat and VMware. To assist developers in building BlueField-2 DPU-powered applications, Red Hat is providing them, at no cost, Red Hat Developer subscriptions for Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

