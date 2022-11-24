A Bharti Airtel subsidiary Nxtra has disclosed a plan to construct the largest data center in East India with the facility to be 25 MW. The company will commit Rs 600 Cr to build the data center in the region.

The construction and operational characteristics of the new data center will have green features in line with the company’s commitment to reach net zero clean energy by 2031.

The Bengal government also unveiled its plan to install 25% of the country’s data center capacity by 2025 and some modules of blockchain technology will be used by the land records department.

25 MW capacity

The planned data center will have a capacity of 25 MW and located in Kolkata at New Town in East India. It aims to provide service to markets in India’s east, northeast, and SAARC region. Nxtra by Airtel will spend Rs 5000 Cr over the next four years and expand its capacity by 3x to over 400 MW. Rajesh Tapadia, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at Nxtra by Airtel said;

« Nxtra and Airtel are delighted to lead West Bengal’s transition into a digital-first economy and would like to thank the state government for their unstinting support. We believe that there is immense potential in the region, our state-of-the-art, carrier-neutral, hyper-scale data centre will not only serve West Bengal but the entire eastern region including north-east and our neighbouring countries. »

The new data center is expected to be operational by 2024. And it will be built with green characteristics. The facility will source clean energy for its operations from the beginning. The company has already invested and partnered with eight organizations to develop renewable energy power plants across India to source more than 180,000 MWh of renewable energy.

Nxtra targets to reach net zero by 2031. Once the new data center becomes operational, it will be the company’s 1st large-scale facility in east India. Nxtra already has 12 large and 120 edge facilities across India.

In line with Nxtra’s investment, the West Bengal government has also announced that it is aiming at installing 25% of the country’s data center capacity by 2025. An official from the government notes that Bengal is working on some modules of blockchain technology, and those will be used by the land records department.