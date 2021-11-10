OCP announced the launch of the first OCP Experience Center in Southeast Asia. To create a hands-on environment to see, evaluate, and learn about hardware, several OCP Community members worked together. The facility, located in Singapore, allows users to learn about OCP Accepted and OCP Inspired hardware in an OCP Ready certified facility.

Industry-wide best practices

The facility, hosted in Princeton Digital Group’s SG1 data center, aims to share industry-wide best practices from the OCP Community for data center and server technology with local organizations. The experience center also offers a space for strategic discussions and engagement into ways to accelerate transformation.

Participating OCP members include:

Princeton Digital Group (PDG) – host and certified OCP Ready data center

Rittal – OCP Platinum member and leading supplier of OCP Open Racks

Edgecore Networks – OCP Platinum member and leading contributor of OCP networking switches

Murata Manufacturing – OCP Community member and supplier of power systems

MiTAC – OCP Platinum member and supplier of OCP compute and storage servers

Wiwynn – OCP Platinum member and supplier of OCP compute and storage servers

Samsung – OCP Gold member and supplier of SSD’s

Open Computing Singapore – OCP Community member and distributor of OCP solutions

Steve Helvie, VP of Channel at OCP, said,

“The creation of the OCP Experience Center in Singapore is a great example of the power of a community. Over the past year the local OCP members focused on a vision of bringing hyperscale innovation of OCP hardware designs to Singapore enterprises. The collaboration in the region has been outstanding and the Foundation appreciates the hard work of our members and their contributions in making this Experience Center a reality. We now have a place where companies of all sizes can view, test and deploy OCP hardware in Singapore.”

