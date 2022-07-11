Global research and advisory firm, Omdia, unveils its Data Center Thermal Management and Sustainability Intelligence Service. The new annual service offers technology manufacturers, vendors, and service providers comprehensive insight and analysis of sustainable data center practices and strategies, with a focus on new technologies such as liquid cooling and energy storage.

Omdia predicts the liquid cooling market will top $1B in 2025

Increasing compute requirements continue to drive data center development requiring new approaches to thermal management. At the same time, data center operators and end-users are looking for data centers with sustainability credentials and are making purchasing decisions based on the presence of practices that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“While the use of air-cooled equipment dominates data centers today, liquid cooling solutions are gaining interest because they improve the power-to-cooling ratio, address new workload needs and help to achieve sustainability goals. Omdia predicts the liquid cooling market will top $1 billion in 2025,” said Moises Levy, PhD, Senior Principal Analyst, Data Center Physical Infrastructure, Omdia. The data center thermal management market, which includes the liquid cooling market, is on track to reach $7.7 billion by 2025. The adoption of hybrid solutions involving air and liquid cooling will continue to increase globally in data centers, driven by energy consumption concerns and sustainability goals.”

Through market trends, surveys, and reports as well as analyst insights and briefings, the Data Center Thermal Management and Sustainability Intelligence Service will help to:

Understand data center investment enabling sustainability

Compare and contrast the actions and practices of data center operators

Outline ways to improve resource efficiency

Offer thermal management strategies and insights into strategy evolution

Follow key trends such as AI -based analytics for data center management , equipment renewal, reuse and more