Oracle opened its first public cloud center in Israel, allowing organizations to keep the data on local servers. The facility is an underground data center nine floors below a technology park located in Jerusalem. The company stated that the facility is designed against potential terror attacks.

First of two planned cloud centers

Oracle’s new site is one of the 30 facilities in the world that has its own generators in case of power issues. The company spokesman stated that there will be a second data center in the country to meet the growing demand from Israeli organizations as Oracle plans to open 14 more centers by the end of 2022.

The company also stated that it has already signed up a number of customers in the country. Having a local cloud will also reduce the costs for the organizations. Eran Feigenbaum, SVP and Country Leader of Oracle Israel said,

“This facility can withstand a rocket direct hit, a missile direct hit or even a car bomb, and the services will keep running with customers not even knowing that something so horrible has happened.”

See more Data Center News