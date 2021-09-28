Oracle announced the general availability of the latest version of Oracle Exadata X9M platforms for running the Oracle Database. The new offering includes Oracle Exadata Database Machine X9M and Exadata [email protected] X9M which is the only platform capable of running Oracle Autonomous Database in customer data centers.

70% higher IOPs rates

Oracle’s latest platforms accelerate online transaction processing with over 70% higher IOPs rates and IO latencies of under 19 microseconds. It is also capable of delivering up to an 87% increase in analytic SQL throughput and machine learning workloads. With its price the same as the previous generation, it allows customers to reduce the cost of running transactional workloads by up to 42 percent, and analytics workloads by up to 47 percent.

The core platform is built using a unique scale-out architecture. It combines the latest Intel processors, Intel Optane persistent memory, and RDMA over Converged Ethernet. The Exadata X9M platform delivers up to 27.6M IOPS and sub 19 ms latency for OLTP. Each rack is capable of delivering over 1 TB/sec of analytical scan throughput and provides up to 576 CPUs in intelligent storage servers to process low-level SQL queries, analytics, and machine learning algorithms. Juan Loaiza, executive vice president of Mission-Critical Database Technologies at Oracle said,

“The Oracle Exadata X9M generation continues our strategy of providing customers exceptional value by delivering the world’s fastest and most available Oracle Database platform, and making it available everywhere, in the public cloud, [email protected], and on-premises. For X9M we adopted the latest CPUs, networking, and storage hardware, and optimized our software to deliver dramatically faster performance. Customers get the fastest OLTP, the fastest analytics and the best consolidation, all at the same price as the previous generation. No other platform, do-it-yourself infrastructure, database, or cloud service comes close to Exadata X9M performance, cost/performance, or simplicity.”

