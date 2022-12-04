OTAVA announced it has doubled its Indianapolis data center capacity and is now expanding to include advanced interconnection services, including Internet Exchange access, to meet the growing demand for colocation and hosting services.

TJ Houske, SVP of Technology, Operations, and Engineering at OTAVA said,

« Since the pandemic we continue to see an increasing flow of businesses downsizing and eliminating office space and moving their IT infrastructure to secure and compliant off-site hosting facilities. We are thrilled to be able to expand our space and welcome new customers to our state-of-the-art data center in Indianapolis. Our fully compliant facility features a diverse power supply and a growing list of fiber interconnection partners. Our customers can count on us for reliable, secure, and compliant service. »

4,000 feet of raised floor space to meet rising demand

Located in downtown Indianapolis since 2014, OTAVA’s data center is strategically located to support companies in the metropolitan area, across the region, and throughout the world. The carrier-neutral facility is geographically separated from the company’s three other locations to create redundancies that are ideal for data protection and production solutions. It provides secure, compliant, scalable enterprise-class cloud computing, colocation, offsite backup, and disaster recovery solutions. With the expansion, OTAVA has built out an additional 4,000 feet of raised floor space to meet rising demand. Houske added,

« The larger footprint creates greater capacity for area businesses across all industries looking to move their workloads off-site and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. We’ve also added new upgrades to our Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) including moving to sustainable lithium ion batteries which create a greener footprint. We are thrilled to be able to serve more customers in Indianapolis and we plan to make even more space available in the future. »