As demand for multi-cloud solutions continues to rise, managing compliance with industry regulations is critically important to data security. OTAVA’s continued dedication to compliance and security across its environment, solutions, and customer data protects against increasing threats and attacks.

Compliance certification renewals

OTAVA’s compliance coverage is embedded into all layers of its multi-cloud solutions, including its physical data centers, colocation facilities, and entire solutions portfolio. Unlike most cloud providers, OTAVA offers secure and compliant services that effectively alleviate most technical compliance challenges for customers. For 2022-2023, OTAVA has achieved its PCI-DSS, SOC 1, 2, and 3, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001, and HITRUST compliance certification renewals.

These regulatory standards represent the majority of the most rigorous technical requirements across healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and other industries. The latest renewals come on the heels of the company’s recently launched Security as a Service (SECaaS) offering, which helps companies further strengthen their cybersecurity stance with OTAVA’s security resources and compliance expertise.

Business resilience solutions

OTAVA’s compliance applies to its data center locations and its entire portfolio of multi-cloud infrastructure and business resilience solutions. And as part of its professional services offerings, OTAVA reviews requests for additional regulations and offers consultation and services on achieving full compliance.

TJ Houske, Senior Vice President of Technology, Operations, and Engineering at OTAVA said,

« Cyber threats continue to be an urgent concern for businesses and service providers. Our cloud, security, and business resilience solutions are designed to provide data protection and built-in compliance. We cover all major industry regulations and have expertise in the solutions and services that fortify our clients’ security posture. Our customers do not have to go it alone or patch together multiple vendors to validate our compliance. We provide everything they need so that protecting their data in the cloud is easier, faster and more cost effective. »