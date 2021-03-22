A fire on 10 March morning destroyed one of OVHcloud’s Strasbourg data centers and part of a second one. Services were severely disrupted. Most of its 27 data centers are in Europe, with some in North America and the Asia Pacific. OVHcloud has ceased efforts to restart the SBG1 data center in Strasbourg, which was damaged when the SBG2 building burnt down on March 10.

Moving servers to other data centers

A second smaller fire caused smoke in a battery room on 12 March evening OVHcloud announced that it will not restart SBG1. The company decided to move the servers in SBG1 to Gravelines (GRA), Roubaix (RBX) and Strasbourg (SBG4)) before services are restarted. In the SBG3 datacentre, the teams are continuing to work around the clock to gradually reactivate the services. The French cloud provider’s CEO, Octave Klaba, said that they don’t have any plan to restart wrote SBG1 in his tweet.

