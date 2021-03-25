OVHcloud is still working on repairing the damage caused by the massive fire that destroyed the company’s Strasbourg data center. According to the latest announcements, OVHcloud abandoned efforts to restart the SBG1 data center when a smaller fire disconnected batteries. The company is currently restoring customer data at the site by the Rhine. The company also stated that they will set up a data center fire research lab.

Update March,22 8pm

Here, the 3nd video with last updates about the fire in our DC in SBG2. pic.twitter.com/sMGrCz2X4I — Octave Klaba (@olesovhcom) March 22, 2021

Restarting the servers

OVHcloud founder Octave Klaba is also sharing the latest information about the situation on his Twitter account. He stated that the root cause of the fire is still under investigation by police, insurance, and independent experts and it will probably take a few months to determine it. Klaba also promised that the company will over secure its data centers and set up a laboratory to raise the standards for fire handling in data centers. The latest updates Klaba shared on its Twitter page are:

pCS: We hope have all the servers cleaned and UP by Friday. We need 24h to restart the whole cluster and resync some data. Then we will give the RO access to pCS on Saturday. Full RW from Sunday. Can be faster. SBG4: We are restarting the DC. Also, we started to move the servers from SBG1 61AD/62AD

